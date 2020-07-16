Superstars Revealed For WWE Racing Showdown, HHH’s Theme, WWE Stock Rises

– The Superstars in the WWE Racing Showdown mobile game have been revealed. They include Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and Seth Rollins. Also, it appears as if CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Edge will also be in the game.

The game is in beta form right now. WWE Superstars are featured on motorcycles as they try to take out other competitors in a race.

The Arsenal Football Club posted the following video to Twitter today, showing themselves coming out to Triple H’s entrance theme:

At the closing bell on Wednesday, WWE’s stock was at $47.12. That is up $1.55 (3.4%) from Tuesday’s closing price.