Surprise Heel Turn On WWE Monday Night Raw

The much-anticipated 10th anniversary celebration of The New Day took place on WWE Raw, and it concluded with a stunning twist.

Adam Pearce brought Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston out to the ring. Woods and Kingston spoke about their journey. They didn’t mention Big E’s name until the crowd started cheering for him, and Xavier added, “We miss him too.”

Woods and Kingston were about to make an announcement when Big E went out to the ring and spoke about what Woods and Kingston had meant to him. E stated that he would come on Raw as their manager until he was cleared to wrestle again. Woods spoke up and turned on E for not showing up sooner, despite his neck troubles. Kofi agreed, and he and Woods pushed E out the group.

Instead of splitting up, Woods and Kingston announced that it is now just them. So it appears that they will be working in heels.