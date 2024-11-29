Surprises Being Teased For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock on December 14 at 8 p.m. ET from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York.

The company is likely to have a strong card, with some well-known names appearing. As previously revealed by PWInsider.com, WWE is bringing in an all-time legend for a special appearance. For more information, click here.

WWE has previously stated that Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens on the show. This is a rematch from the Bash in Berlin, where Rhodes retained his title over Owens.

During a special Thanksgiving edition of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Rhodes previewed surprises for WWE’s Saturday Night Main Event.

“To be able to bring the concept of Saturday Night’s Main Event back, and again, our Chief Content Officer, Triple H, I think for that evening, him, again, Nick Khan, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, this trio of management. I think not only are we bringing back an exceptional card, great matches, great show, but there might be a few surprises here and there.”

You can check out Rhodes’ appearance below:



