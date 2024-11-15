Surprising Name Spotted At The WWE Performance Center

WWE had a surprising name in attendance at its training facility in Orlando, Florida.

According to Fightful Select, former TNA President Scott D’Amore visited the WWE Performance Center on November 8. According to the story, he was only visiting and was given a tour of the facilities.

It was stated that there were several casual chats along the route. No further information was provided.

Following his departure from TNA earlier this year, D’Amore relaunched Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, which hosted its first two shows with AEW, NJPW, TNA, and ROH talent.

D’Amore plans to return with more MLPW dates in 2025. He was still with TNA when they began their working partnership with WWE, which continues to this day, with talent being sent to NXT and NXT talent coming to TNA’s TV tapings.