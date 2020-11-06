Survivor Series Qualifying Matches Announced For SmackDown

WWE has announced two Survivor Series qualifying matches for tonight’s SmackDown – Otis vs. Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin.

This will be Rey’s first match since suffering the triceps injury at WWE Payback on 8/30.

Here is the confirmed line up for tonight’s SmackDown episode-

-Bayley vs. Sasha Banks for Sasha’s SmackDown Women’s Championship

-Otis vs. Seth Rollins (Survivor Series Qualifying Match)

-Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin (Survivor Series Qualifying Match)

