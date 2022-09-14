Suspended AEW Name Has Returned to Work Following Backstage All Out Fight

As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room.

It has been reported that a number of individuals, including CM Punk, Ace Steel, Omega, the Bucks, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler, have been suspended. Buck is reportedly backstage at this week’s AEW Dynamite in Albany, New York, and according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, it seems as though he has returned to the workforce. Johnson stated that Buck, “was kept from last week’s TV taping as everyone who was involved in the CM Punk-Elite backstage fracas at All Out was ordered to remain at home while a third party legal firm was investigating the situation.”

Regarding the other names, Omega retweeted a picture of himself taken at the Sega Headquarters in Japan. Johnson relayed the information that he had received from a source within AEW who claimed that Omega was in attendance but not in an official capacity with the company. There have been rumors circulating that Daniels is currently in Japan for dates with All Japan Pro Wrestling.

Punk and the Bucks are not currently in Albany, and Punk’s upcoming surgery made it unlikely that he would be there anyway.

You can check out a photo of Omega at Sega Headquarters below: