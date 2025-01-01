Sweet Daddy Siki Passes Away At 91

Slam! Wrestling out of Canada broke the news today that Sweet Daddy Siki has passed away at the age of 91.

Maple Leaf Pro released the following statement regarding the news:

MAPLE LEAF PRO sends its condolences to the family, friends, and fans of a true Maple Leaf Wrestling ICON, Sweet Daddy Siki, who passed away on December 31 at the age of 91. Siki arrived in Toronto in 1961 and over the next few decades became an integral part of Canadian wrestling history and one of our country’s greatest entertainers and a true ambassador for what Canadian wrestling was and could be!



Rest in Peace, Sweet Daddy!