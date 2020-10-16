Swerve City Podcast To Debut On The WWE Network

WWE NXT Superstar Isaiah “Swerve” Scott is bringing his Swerve City Podcast show to the WWE Network. Swerve announced today that the show will premiere on the WWE Network on Friday, October 23.

He tweeted:

“Breaking News: The @Swervecitypod Team would like to announce us joining the @wwenetwork october 23rd! We are more than excited to give you guys new guests, new content, & a bigger budget y’all! @wwe @WWENXT @WWEonFOX”

The Swerve City show features Scott and hip-hop artist “Monteasy” Scott as the hosts. It looks like they will have a five-man team for the new WWE Network show, as revealed in the promo below. They have interviewed several current and former WWE Superstars, and also cover sports, music, lifestyles and more. AEW star Big Swole previously appeared as a co-host, but is no longer on the show.