Swerve Strickland Accomplishes A Life-Long Goal

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland revealed in a video posted to AEW’s social media accounts that he was able to achieve a “lifelong goal” by buying back his childhood home.

Strickland said, “This place meant a lot to me. I remember the parties my mom used to throw, me and my mom and my dad. Family reunions, cookouts, family fights, family celebrations, all of it. All that happened right here. This is where I learned to take my first couple steps.”

“My little sister was born. Things got a little tough. Property got foreclosed on and we couldn’t get it back. Had to move out altogether. I’ll never forget the look on my mom’s face that day when we had to move. That day forward, I made a promise to myself that no matter what I was going to do, what I was going to pursue in life, I was going to work my hardest. Whatever passion I was going to fall into, I was going to be the best at that. I was going to work my ass off. One day, become successful enough to buy back this property. As of last week, at All In in Wembley Stadium in London, I signed my All Elite Wrestling contract extension. With that bonus money, I gave it to one man trustworthy enough to make the magic happen and here we are with the deed to the house.”

Check out the video below:

EXCLUSIVE: Earlier this week, it was a full-circle moment for former #AEW World Champion @SwerveConfident, when he achieved his lifelong goal, with the help of @PrinceKingNana, of purchasing back his childhood home pic.twitter.com/jPBOjHwYus — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2024



