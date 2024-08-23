Swerve Strickland Addresses Rumors Of Backstage Drama In AEW

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland discussed the state of the locker room in an interview with Barstool Rasslin amid rumors of backstage drama.

“It’s been great, like, I don’t know why they say every other week. I think that everything’s been exploited, like definitely blown out of proportion with a lot of things because they say it’s every other week, but it’s like, go back last week—what did you hear? Go back the week before, go back last month, go back almost six months now—you heard nothing. So, to me, it’s almost calculated to a tee. Right before every pay-per-view, right before every big moment we have, there’s always something that comes out.

Because it’s like, there’s always bickering in a locker room, that’s universal in any workplace. I’m pretty sure you have it with people behind the camera, but it’s all about. Yeah, like, y’all get into arguments, and I’m pretty sure people have said some things they’re not particularly proud of, or you’re not happy about. It happens, but it’s not made for the internet. It happens, and then it goes away. It happens everywhere.

So, to me, it’s just like, hey, I’d rather have people care and be upset about something than not give a damn at all. These are people that are passionate about their jobs and their work, what they do, and they’re also probably the best at what they do. So those people take a lot of those things to heart. That shows me y’all care. It’s just about who’s saying what, how loud it’s being said, and for what reason.

Like I said, I feel like we always have to be on the defensive in those scenarios, but that doesn’t stop us from continuing to put on great products and great shows. That doesn’t stop us from, you know, people still wanting to come over and be in All Elite Wrestling. That doesn’t stop any of that. So, like, y’all can have fun with the story, but then, like, okay, cool, we’re back to business—making this money and doing great business.”

(Transcription courtesy of Colin Tessier)