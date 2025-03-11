Swerve Strickland Addresses Rumors Of Kendrick Lamar Appearing In AEW

Top AEW star Swerve Strickland spoke with Unlikely on a number of topics, including how several people within the company pitched to bring Kendrick Lamar in for an upcoming event after Drake showed up at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Strickland said, “Oh, I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know why you’re talking to me about that. Every time there’s a hip-hop rumor in the atmosphere, they go to Swerve about it? I’m like, I have no idea. If he pops out, that’d be great. Kendrick, I’ve never met the man. I don’t really have a close thing with TDE. Actually, I am friends with Isaiah Rashad. But that’s the only connection. Little do people know, I was Isiah Scott. I was Isaiah because of Isaiah Rashad in WWE. So that’s where we linked up and became cool. But that’s the only connection I have, and I haven’t spoken to him in a minute, but I have no connection with Kendrick or any of the people coming out. So if he pops out, he shows up, news to me too.”

You can check out Strickland’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)