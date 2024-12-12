Swerve Strickland Calls Himself ‘The American Story’

Top AEW star Swerve Strickland took part in the Countdown to All In: Texas On Sale event to talk about a number of topics, including how he is the American Story and how the company will get back on track.

Strickland said, “There’s a man, Stephen A. Smith — I’m quoting him by saying, ‘I’m not the American dream. I’m the American story.’ I got to this progression not just by hoping and wishing and luck. I got it from hard work, consistency, and perseverance, and believing in myself and not taking no for an answer. And every time I ran into a roadblock, when I got steered the wrong way, I figured it out and I got right back on track. And I went harder than ever. So All In: Texas. Saturday, July 12th in Globe Life Field, All Elite Wrestling is going to do the same thing. We’re going to get back on track and we’re going to push harder and we’re going to do better than we ever have.”

You can check out Strickland’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)