Swerve Strickland Claims WWE Has Expressed Interest In Re-Signing Him

Swerve Strickland appeared on The Breakfast Club this week for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former AEW World Champion spoke about WWE expressing interest in him since his departure from the company years ago.

“Yeah,” Swerve said when asked if WWE ever tried to bring him back. “It wasn’t like the words ‘re-sign.’ They ‘asked about my availability.’ They never contacted me. They contacted my representation.”

He added, “I’m at a stage now where I enjoy the fact that I don’t have that direct contact. When you are progressing and getting higher and you’re in rooms with people like [Charlamagne Tha God], you have to kind of keep space in between these types of conversations. You can check my phone. It’s never been there. I never had direct contact. I want to keep that little space. Communication has been reached out.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.