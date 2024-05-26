Swerve Strickland Comments On Being The First Black AEW World Champion

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland recently spoke with TMZ Sports on a number of topics including how being the World Champion is a huge honor.

Strickland said, “On top of the fact that we have literally the best roster assembled in wrestling, to be at the top of the mountain, that’s (a) huge honor. It also shows all the hard work that I had to do, how much I had to work to stand out that much more to really bring something different and unique to the table to be even considered in the higher tier.”

On getting more attention since his title win:

“I can’t just respond to everybody online, I can’t call out people like that ’cause now I’m representing All Elite Wrestling to the fullest extent; I’m not just representing myself, it’s bigger than myself now.”

On being the first black AEW World champion:

“You fight back, you show yourself, show the world, show whatever that’s knocking you down in the first place: you can’t keep me down and that’s the definition of what “Swerve” is at this stage of my career.”

You can check out Strickland’s comments in the video below.