Swerve Strickland Comments On Rick Ross’ Passion For AEW

How committed is hip-hop star Rick Ross to All Elite Wrestling?

According to Shane “Swerve” Strickland, the rap mogul is very serious about his commitment to both he and AEW.

During a recent appearance on The Cruz Show, “The Mogul Affiliates” member spoke about Ross’ passion for promoting “Swerve’s” efforts and AEW.

“He’s fully invested in what we’re doing,” Strickland stated. “It’s a true…him coming in and showing his passion for what we do, for who I am, Swerve the brand.”

Strickland added, “He’s really promoting and he’s passionate about us and passionate about AEW in general.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes from The Cruz Show interview with Shane “Swerve” Strickland.