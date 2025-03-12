Swerve Strickland Confirms Long-Term AEW Commitment Through 2029

After a standout 2024, Swerve Strickland has solidified his future in AEW, confirming that he has signed a five-year contract extension that will keep him with the company until 2029.

Strickland captured the AEW World Championship, engaged in a heated rivalry with Hangman Page, and later lost the title to Bryan Danielson in the main event of AEW All In 2024, the company’s biggest pay-per-view of the year.

While speaking on the Bootleg Kev podcast, the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion opened up about competition in wrestling and why he’s committed to AEW long-term.

“Yup. [I’m signed to AEW until 2029]. There’s nowhere else I would rather be. A lot of people say, ‘Oh, that’s just a PR. He’s supposed to say that sht.’ Nah, I mean that sht from the bottom of my heart. There’s no other place I’d rather be. Do I have bad days as opposed to good days? Of course. This is a job. I have frustrations here and there. But, I work through those frustrations better here than I did in other places and anywhere else in the world whether it be Lucha Underground, WWE, NXT. Tony Khan and me have always worked through frustrations.”

With his long-term future now secure, Strickland looks to continue his momentum and possibly climb back into the AEW World Title picture in the coming months.