Swerve Strickland Drops “Motion Sickness” Album, Tony Khan Hypes “Most Important Announcements In AEW History”

By
Matt Boone
-

– AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland announced on X that his “Motion Sickness” album with Flash Garments hosted by DJ Whoo Kid is now available at Spotify.com.

– Tony Khan once again took to X on Monday to hype “the most important announcements in AEW history ahead” as negotiations with Warner Bros Discovery continue.

