Swerve Strickland Drops “Motion Sickness” Album, Tony Khan Hypes “Most Important Announcements In AEW History”

– AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland announced on X that his “Motion Sickness” album with Flash Garments hosted by DJ Whoo Kid is now available at Spotify.com.
OUT NOW!!!
"Motion Sickness" album w/ @FlashGarments hosted by @DJWhooKid
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) August 12, 2024
– Tony Khan once again took to X on Monday to hype “the most important announcements in AEW history ahead” as negotiations with Warner Bros Discovery continue.
Thank you all who watch AEW as we approach indelible times in our history with #AEWAllIn London @wembleystadium August 25,
+ the most important announcements in AEW history ahead!
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite will be great this week!
See you 8pm ET/7pm CT
This Wednesday on TBS!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 12, 2024