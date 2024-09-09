Swerve Strickland Finally Breaks His Silence Regarding AEW All Out 2024 Main Event

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has finally broken his silence regarding the violent spectacle he endured inside NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois this past weekend.

Following the brutally physical AEW All Out 2024 “Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage Match” against Hangman Page in the main event, Swerve Strickland took to X on Monday to share his first comments on the bout.

“(UN-SANC-TIONED),” Swerve wrote. “What did you expect? Go where others won’t go.”

The post, which you can view below, included multiple photos of the violence that took place during the 9/7 pay-per-view main event.

As noted, Swerve is expected to take time off from AEW following the All Out 2024 pay-per-view this past Saturday night.