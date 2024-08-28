Swerve Strickland On Building His Relationship With Tony Khan: “I’ll Make It Work”

Top AEW star Swerve Strickland appeared on The Rich Eisen show to talk about a number of topics, including building his relationship with AEW President Tony Khan.

Strickland said, “It wasn’t always about me and what I wanted, and I had to learn that too middle way through of my tenure in AEW. I had to learn what Tony needs, what can I provide that Tony needs right now. That he’s looking for and he just can’t find it, or there’s nobody to offer it to him. He needs me in tags, I’ll go in tags, cool. What does he need, he needs a great challenger to face Orange Cassidy for the International Championship, give it to me. I’ll do it, all right. We need a good match out of Sting, we need something big for him, Swerve can do it. That’s what built the relationship of just like put me anywhere, I’ll make it work.”

On doing regular promotional work for AEW:

“I think that relationship is where it garnered me the trust and equity in the company.”

You can check out Strickland’s comments in the video below.