Swerve Strickland On If He Sees Himself Returning To WWE

Top AEW star Swerve Strickland appeared on The Breakfast Club to talk about a number of topics, including if he ever sees himself returning to WWE.

Strickland said, “Nah, I’m happy building AEW. I’m happy building myself in AEW. AEW has given me something that I don’t think WWE could ever give me. I’m really proud of that and I wave the flag proudly because Tony Khan didn’t take a chance on me, he knew what he wanted from me. He put me in the position and said, ‘Now grow.’ ‘What avenues do I have to grow?’ ‘Whatever you want.’ There were no parameters, no red tape. I learned how to become a true businessman on top of being a professional wrestler. That’s why the mogul persona is truly personified in AEW. It let me be my best self as a man and a professional.”

You can check out Strickland’s comments in the video below.

