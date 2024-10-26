Swerve Strickland On Je’Von Evans: “He’s A Specimen And Super Humble”

Top AEW star Swerve Strickland appeared on O’Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson’s No-Contest Wrestling to talk about a number of topics, including WWE NXT star Je’Von Evans.

Strickland said, “I love Je’Von Evans, shoutout to you. I want to see some pain from you. Je’Von, extremely talented, one of the greatest things I ever heard in my career, still to do this day, when I was on my 90 days between WWE and AEW, I was doing seminars. I went up to North Carolina, and Je’Von was 16-17 years old, and there were 20 people. I asked everyone who they were, how old they were, what got them into wrestling, and what they want to do. I go around the room. I go to Je’Von, and you could tell he’s a standout of the class. He’s like, ‘Honestly, I got into wrestling from watching you versus Lio Rush in DEFY.’ Wow, am I that far removed? [laughs] Earlier this year, I’m in Tampa at a 21 Savage show and I’m watching. Je’Von Evans walks by, he’s like 6’4” now, ‘Goddamn man!’ He’s a specimen and super humble. I love him to death. I watch just to root for him. He just wrestled Randy Orton, killed it. Je’Von, I’m going to root for him no matter what he does or wherever he goes.”

You can check out Strickland’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)