Swerve Strickland On The Costco Guys’ Performance In AEW

AEW star Swerve Strickland spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics, including The Costco Guys and how he hopes they continue to grow and do better.

Strickland said, “Rizzler, man, the whole act is like kind of like a phenomenon to watch. I hope they grow. I hope they do bigger and do better. I appreciate them stopping by All Elite Wrestling and literally bringing all that attention that they have over to us. Not only just that, they performed well, they performed very well. I’m happy to, I’m happy for them. Happy to have them a part of the team.”

