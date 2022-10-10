Swerve Strickland Opens Up About the Challenges That Tony Khan Faces With AEW

AEW star Swerve Strickland recently spoke with the Say Less With Kaz, Lowkey and Rosy podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Strickland talked about the challenges that AEW President Tony Khan faces with the company:

“If he is in over his head, if he is, this is speculation on my part, if he is in over his head, good, because he has to be challenged that way. He needs to. He knows he needs to. You don’t do a million-dollar gate on a Wednesday night at Arthur Ashe without challenges. You think that’s easy? No. He should be going after these challenges. He should be dealing with locker room morale and ‘this person wants this, this person wants this’ and ‘there’s friction and things like that. He has to go through that. If he doesn’t, how do we grow? We have to go through growing pains. I don’t understand how people think that’s just an AEW thing. Vince McMahon has fought people. We’ve seen these things. That was 20 years in. They almost went bankrupt like how many times? AEW has to face these challenges because they have to grow and evolve. You don’t grow and evolve without building Kevlar.”

