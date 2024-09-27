Swerve Strickland Reacts To People In WWE Allegedly Saying That He Is Being Overpaid By AEW

It was reported in August 2024 that some in the WWE feel that Tony Khan, the president of AEW, is “spending more than he needs to” to keep stars like Daniel Garcia and Swerve Strickland and that his financial offers are “bad for the sport.”

Strickland responded during his interview with The Breakfast Club.

He said, “They only complain when a Black person gets paid, I will say that. We shake the foundation of things like that. ‘Oh snap, wait. That’s not what we would pay.’ Then why are you calling me? Why are you asking me? If I’m not your concern then don’t worry about it. Don’t worry about my pockets and our money. We’re good. You have your talent. You [WWE] made your decision with me two years ago. No hard feelings from me. I keep it moving and I’m going to figure my way out and I’m going to build myself up.”



(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)