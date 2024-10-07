Swerve Strickland Reveals He Has Finally Finalized New AEW Deal

Swerve Strickland has finalized his new contract with AEW.

The former AEW World Champion confirmed as much with a new statement and video on X on Monday.

“HISTORY MADE,” Swerve wrote. “One of the most lucrative wrestling contracts in the industry FINALIZED right here at the Comic Con LA!!!”

He continued, “Shout out to the man Tony Richa for making this happen and my homies @ZOMBIEJuicee and @flashgarments being here to witness this moment!”