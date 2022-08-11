Swerve Strickland Reveals How He Came Up With His Catchphrase, Winning AEW Tag Titles

AEW star Swerve Strickland recently spoke on AEW Unrestricted for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Strickland talks about winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship with Keith Lee, how he came up with his “Whose house? Swerve’s house” catchphrase and more:

On winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship with Keith Lee:

“I’ve got a lot of pride in that man, and I’ve got a lot of pride in our tag team. All the glory to that man! Bask in the glory is a true testament to who he is!”

On throwing cake in Mark Sterling’s face:

“He has a cake-able face. Mark Sterling’s a boxy guy. He has a cubicle face, so I figured if I placed this right and I flip it right, it was like geometry!”

On his “Whose house? Swerve’s house” catchphrase:

“It was actually in DEFY in 2016. It was me versus Leo Rush. Some fan was bickering or jaw jacking at me. I literally stopped the match and went over to that corner. I said something about it. It was along the lines of, ‘Oh, don’t forget, this is a Swerve’s house’, and the whole crowd just erupted and then went into a, ‘Whose house? Swerve’s house’ chant. That was back in 2016. Wow. I was like, ‘Oh, okay, cool.’

“That match made its rounds all around the independent circuit and I went overseas too. The U.K. started picking up on, ‘Whose house? Swerve’s house.’ Then L.A. started picking up on it. ‘Whose house? Swerve’s house.’ Then when I went to Evolve on the East Coast, up and down the East Coast, it was like, ‘Whose house? Swerve’s house’, all just from that one clip. I never started the chant either. It was just a natural thing.

“Then my favorite football team is the L.A. Rams, and, lo and behold, when they moved over to the SoFi Stadium, their slogan was, ‘Whose house? Rams house.’ I was like, interesting. I need to find out the origin of that. I really do. I need to start looking through my resources and figure out alright, how did this start up with the slang and the slogan going around the entire arena, literally the words and phrases?”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: