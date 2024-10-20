Swerve Strickland Reveals The Match He Believes Propelled Him To The Next Level In AEW

Top AEW star Swerve Strickland appeared on O’Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson’s No-Contest Wrestling to talk about a number of topics, including the match he believes propelled him to the next level in the company.

Strickland said, “If I had to guess one, a lot of people like to pinpoint one area, but I would say the battle royal at Double or Nothing. If it doesn’t come down to me and Orange Cassidy, I don’t spark the thing with Tony of being like, ‘He made this amazing. Let’s do it again.’ I don’t spark that idea in Tony Khan’s mind.”

On his match with Hiroshi Tanahashi on AEW Collision:

“Through the office, from talks I heard, it was me and Tanahashi on Collision. It was going into Forbidden Door. He was about to do the High Fly Flow, and he slips off. I run up and start fighting him up there. He knocks me off and gives me the High Fly Flow and wins. That was the moment Tony was like, ‘I can trust him in anything.’ I can trust him with anyone and anything. That might be what saved the New Japan relationship with AEW. He became President soon after that, that goes away. After that, I started wrestling veterans. Gunn, Sting. ‘Swerve can make it work.’ Bring on the task, please.”

You can check out Strickland’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)