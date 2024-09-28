Swerve Strickland Says AEW Is About To Get On Fox

Top AEW star Swerve Strickland recently appeared on musician and influencer QueenzFlip’s latest vlog to talk about a number of topics, including how the company is about to move to the Fox Network after WWE SmackDown has left.

Strickland said, “It’s moving. We’re about to move. We’re about to get on Fox. SmackDown is leaving Fox. We’re taking Fox…TNT, TBS, and Fox. We got all three of them things.”

All Elite Wrestling has not yet confirmed any content moving to Fox or airing on Fox. SmackDown moved to the USA Network earlier this month, and it was reported a couple weeks back that AEW was in talks with Fox for a new program as they near a deal with WBD to renew their media rights.

You can check out Strickland’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)