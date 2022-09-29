Swerve Strickland Says Keith Lee Has Something to Prove in AEW

Former NXT Champion Keith Lee is one of the names who has received a lot of attention in relation to WWE possibly being interested in bringing him back; however, if tag team partner Swerve Strickland is to be believed, the “Limitless One” has a major vendetta.

Lee signed with AEW in February 2022, shortly after being fired from his position with WWE in November 2021. Strickland shared his thoughts with Renee Paquette of The Sessions, saying:

“Me and Keith, we literally tagged on the indies before he got signed to WWE, and that was like 2017. He is someone who also has just as big of a chip on his shoulder as me because he was promised the world, and unfortunately for him, he got sick too, and it wasn’t easy just have some Robitussin and get up and go, no, he was like facing death. He was out of commission for a while, you know? So, I feel like he has a chip on his shoulder for his career and for personal reasons with his life, as well,” Strickland said.