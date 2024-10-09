Swerve Strickland Set To Make His Return At Saturday’s AEW Wrestle Dream

During this week’s Title Tuesday episode of AEW Dynamite, a vignette revealed that Swerve Strickland will be making his highly anticipated return to the company at Saturday’s WrestleDream.
There is no word yet on what Strickland will be doing at WrestleDream or if he will have a match, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.
