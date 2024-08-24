Swerve Strickland Shares His Thoughts On The Kendrick Lamar And Drake Feud

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri on a number of topics, including the rivalry between Drake and Kendrick Lamar and how it compares to Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson.

Strickland said, “If I had to compare it in a wrestling sense, man, I think that would be like Kenny [Omega] and Will Ospreay type feel. If you had to put those guys up of that generation. It’s crazy for me, but I feel like the difference is just the difference of philosophies and what success is. That’s how I saw what Kendrick and Drake was.”

“I feel like that’s the same way of like a Kenny, and maybe not as much Will, but maybe more of like a Kenny and Bryan Danielson. There are two different types of philosophies of what pro wrestling truly is of this generation.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)