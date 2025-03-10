Swerve Strickland Suffers Ruptured Eardrum At AEW Revolution

At AEW Revolution 2025, Swerve Strickland defeated Ricochet in a #1 Contender’s Match for the AEW World Championship. Following his victory, Strickland wasted no time sending a message, laying out AEW World Champion Jon Moxley after the show.

During the post-show press conference, Strickland revealed he is dealing with a ruptured eardrum, an injury sustained during the hard-hitting match.

With Strickland now the top contender, all signs point to him challenging Moxley for the AEW World Championship in the main event of AEW Dynasty on April 6.

We wish Swerve Strickland a speedy recovery ahead of his biggest AEW match to date.