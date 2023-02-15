“Switchblade” Jay White Appears to Say Goodbye to NJPW Amid AEW and WWE Interest

“Switchblade” Jay White further fueled rumors that he would soon be leaving NJPW.

White’s contract is about to expire, as was previously mentioned, and he is expected to leave New Japan Pro Wrestling. There are rumors that both WWE and AEW are interested in signing him.

At NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka on Saturday, White lost to Hikuleo in a “Loser leaves Japan” match. At this coming Saturday’s Battle in the Valley pay-per-view in San Jose, California, he is scheduled to work with AEW’s Eddie Kingston.

White went on Twitter and posted a few pictures of his match with Hikuleo along with the caption, “Peace. – #SwitchbladeEra.”

His contract with the company is up sometime between NJPW Battle in the Valley and WrestleMania, according to the most recent report on his future, by Fightful Select on Sunday. However, there aren’t many specifics available at this time.

You can check out White’s tweet below: