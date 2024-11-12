Syuri: “I Want To Wrestle Against A Lot Of Different Wrestlers In America”

Former World of Stardom Champion Syuri was interviewed by Andrew Thompson of POST Wrestling. Here are the highlights:

Syuri on her 2024 trip to USA; competing at STARDOM American Dream & for GCW:

I was so excited to be wrestling in the United States, and I could feel the energy in the crowd when I was there — both for STARDOM and against Masha Slamovich in GCW.

I want to wrestle against a lot of different wrestlers in America, and I’d love to continue to show the wrestling style of Syuri to people all over the wrestling world.

Syuri reacts to Mayu Iwatani saying their match at 1/4/24 STARDOM show is the best match of Iwatani’s career:

That was a very special match to me (facing Mayu Iwatani at 2024 Tokyo Dome City Hall show), and I’m honored that she called it the best match of her career. We both gave it everything that we could, and I think a lot of people were inspired by it so I hope a lot of people will watch it.

However, I’m sad that I wasn’t able to win the match. Next time, I’ll do even better than that match — and I’ll win the IWGP Women’s Championship.

Syuri on if she has interest in returning to fighting; her experience with UFC, kickboxing & Pancrase:

I’ve finished my career as a fighter. I was able to become champion in both kickboxing and mixed martial arts, challenging the best fighters in the world in Krush, Pancrase, and the UFC.

It was an incredible experience because I had the chance to do something truly unforgettable that not many people have the ability to do.

So for me, I’m happy with what I achieved as a fighter and I don’t have the desire to return anytime soon. But the experiences I got then is what allows me to do what I do best now; I’ll continue looking and moving forward with that in mind.