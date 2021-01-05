T-Bar And Riddle Comment On Going Against Goldberg

T-BAR of RETRIBUTION is teasing a potential showdown with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, one that Riddle supports. As noted, last night’s RAW ended with Goldberg returning to challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for a title match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31. T-BAR took to Twitter after the show and asked fans who wants to see RETRIBUTION destroy Goldberg.

“RT this if you want to see #RETRIBUTION destroy Goldberg,” he wrote.

Riddle, who has had back & forth issues with Goldberg for a few years now, is the only WWE Superstar to respond to T-BAR’s message as of this writing.

“I support this message,” Riddle wrote back.

Goldberg has not responded to the comments as of this writing.