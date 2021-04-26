T-Bar Cuts Social Media Promo On Drew McIntyre and McIntyre Fires Back

T-Bar (Dominik Dijakovic) cut a promo on Twitter to hype up the upcoming WWE RAW tag team with himself and Mace against Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman. McIntyre issued a response:

You’ve had more name changes than titles. You were just another guy on the indies when I was the guy. You won nothing in NXT and I was the Champ, and you’ve proved nothing since. Your mate’s highest accolade is commentating on my matches. Prove yourself in-ring. Not on Twitter. https://t.co/9ZmGlmAiYg

