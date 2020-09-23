T-Bar Responds To CM Punk’s Diss On Slapjack, T-Bar And Slapjack Comment On Their Retribution Names

After some speculation, Shane Thorne apparently confirmed on Twitter today that he is the man behind the Slapjack character in RETRIBUTION. Thorne, real name Shane Haste, took to Twitter this afternoon and commented on his name change, referring to how he worked the WWE RAW main event this week.

“ Haste . Thorne . Neither main evented Monday Night Raw. SLAPJACK did on night one. That’s #RETRIBUTION,” he wrote.

Monday’s RAW main event saw Slapjack, Mace (Dio Maddin) and T-BAR (Dominik Dijakovic) battle The Hurt Business (Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley) to a DQ, which was the in-ring debut for RETRIBUTION.

Slapjack has also changed his Twitter name to: shane SLAPJACK thorne .

On a related note, T-BAR took to Twitter this afternoon and called out former WWE Champion CM Punk. For those who missed it, Punk posted a screenshot of Slapjack’s new mask and wrote, “When you’re bored in catering and there’s an abundance of paper plates.”

T-BAR posted a screenshot of Punk’s jab and called him a coward. “To @CMPunk: You mock my brother SLAPJACK because you are a coward like every current and former @WWE Superstar. You tease leading RETRIBUTION but we will not follow you to failure like your New Nexus. We will destroy this place piece by piece, including you if you ever show up,” T-BAR wrote.

Punk has not responded to T-BAR as of this writing.

T-BAR also tweeted on his new name today. He noted that the “T” stands for terrorize, the “B” stands for brutalize, the “A” stands for annihilation, and the “R” stands for retribution.

To @CMPunk: You mock my brother SLAPJACK because you are a coward like every current and former @WWE Superstar. You tease leading RETRIBUTION but we will not follow you to failure like your New Nexus. We will destroy this place piece by piece, including you if you ever show up. pic.twitter.com/doDTTmiExW — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 23, 2020