T-Bar Responds To Tony Khan Ratings Tweet

T-BAR of RETRIBUTION took to Twitter last night and responded to a ratings tweet from AEW President & CEO Tony Khan.

As reported before, Khan tweeted the viewership for WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite before the full report had been released, revealing that AEW drew 913,000 viewers for their “Winter Is Coming” episode, while NXT drew 658,000 viewers for their “Takeover: WarGames 2020” go-home show. This was later confirmed when the official data was released publicly.

Khan wrote, “Thank you great fans who made #AEWDynamite Winter Is Coming a huge success for @AEW + @tntdrama! We got our best demo rating of 2020 + a new #AEW Champion @KennyOmegamanX + an indelible memory with Sting’s arrival, + won the night”

T-BAR responded to that tweet and apparently took credit for this week’s RAW viewership, which was 1.741 million viewers. He wrote: “T-BAR 1.74m”

Khan has not addressed T-BAR’s response as of this writing.