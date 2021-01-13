T-BAR Takes A Shot At Sammy Guevara On Twitter?

WWE’s T-BAR of RETRIBUTION took to Twitter tonight and knocked an AEW star, believed to be Sammy Guevara. T-BAR accused an AEW wrestler of stealing his finishing move after they worked a show together a few years back. He then accused the same wrestler of copying Ricochet’s moveset.

“Some little teenage virgin on AEW stole my finisher like four years ago after we did a show together. I’d steal something from his move set but it’s all just @KingRicochet moves,” T-BAR wrote.

Fan speculation is that T-BAR is referring to Guevara as his GTH finisher is similar to T-BAR’s Feast Your Eyes finisher, and both are the Argentine backbreaker into a knee lift. Guevara has not responded to T-BAR’s post as of this writing. You can see T-BAR’s tweet below: