T-Bar Teases Gimmick Change?

Retribution member T-BAR (Dominik Dijakovic) posted the following on Twitter which some fans have interpreted as him possibly dropping the gimmick:

As PWMania.com previously reported, T-BAR also took to Twitter and posted a teaser for RAW.

“Tonight, once again, somebody will be destroyed by us. Guess who. #RETRIBUTION,” he wrote, which was re-tweeted by WWE.

RETRIBUTION has picked up several wins over the past few months, since right before the Survivor Series pay-per-view. Last week’s RAW saw T-BAR defeat Xavier Woods in singles action. RETRIBUTION did not appear during the Legends Night RAW on January 4, but Mustafa Ali defeated Ricochet on December 28, T-BAR defeated Ricochet on December 21, and Mace defeated Ricochet on December 14. Dana Brooke and Ricochet defeated Reckoning and Slapjack on December 7, but Slapjack picked up a win over Ricochet on November 30. The group did not wrestle on November 23, but their big eight-man win over Riddle, Keith Lee, Braun Strowman and Sheamus came on November 16, which was the Survivor Series go-home show.

The only match announced for tonight’s RAW as of this writing is non-title action with Alexa Bliss vs. RAW Women’s Champion & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka. It was also announced that Randy Orton will address the recent fireball attack by Bliss.