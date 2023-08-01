T.J. Wilson Says Natalya Wasn’t Supposed To Be Part Of Total Divas

Natalya wasn’t supposed to be on the cast of “Total Divas.”

T.J. Wilson, the husband of the WWE women’s wrestling legend, recently spoke about this during an interview on the “Going Postl” podcast.

“What’s funny is originally, Nattie — and Nattie’s talked about this in a lot of interviews,” he began. “She wasn’t supposed to be on it.”

Wilson, better known to longtime WWE fans as Tyson Kidd, continued, “It was gonna be The Bellas, Eva (Marie), JoJo (Offerman) but it was like, they weren’t gonna do — I think some people thought Nattie was too wrestler-y. Vince (McMahon) was the one who said, ‘No. Actually, Nattie will be the glue of this thing because she comes from a wrestling background and this will be the thing that ties it together to our audience.'”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.