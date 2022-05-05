Tables Match To Open Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Go-Home Episode

Tonight’s Under Siege go-home edition of Impact Wrestling will open up with a Tables Match between W. Morrissey and Brian Myers.

Besides the Tables Match, the following has been updated for tonight’s episode:

* The go-home build for Under Siege

* PCO vs. Jonah in a Monster’s Ball match

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Steve Maclin

* Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Jay White and Chris Bey

* X Division Champion Ace Austin defends against Rocky Romero

On a related note, Before The Impact at 7:30pm ET will feature Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Tenille Dashwood vs. Gisele Shaw. BTI airs on Impact+, YouTube and Facebook.

