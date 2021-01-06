Tag Team Advances To Finals Of The Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament

The finals of the tournament to bring back the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Titles have been finalized. Tonight’s Impact saw Havok and Nevaeh defeat Jordynne Grace and Jazz in the last semi-finals match to advance to the finals.

Havok and Nevaeh vs. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz is now official for the Hard To Kill pay-per-view later this month. The winners of that match will become the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

Here are the updated brackets: