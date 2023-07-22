Tag-Team Bout Announced For AEW Collision

You can officially pencil in a new tag-team match for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Originally announced for the show is The House of Black vs. “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn & The Acclaimed for the AEW Trios Championships.

Before tonight’s AEW Rampage show, AEW also announced Taya Valkyrie vs. Skye Blue for Saturday’s Collision in an announcement released via their official Twitter feed.

Additionally, during the ROH Death Before Dishonor “Zero Hour” pre-show, it was announced that Action Andretti and Darius Martin of Top Flight will join forces to take on The Bullet Club Gold duo of Jay White and Juice Robinson on Saturday night’s show.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage.