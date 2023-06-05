Tag Team Championship Match Announced For MLW Never Say Never

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

The Samoan SWAT Team will put the World Tag Team Championship on the line against the men responsible for jumping their cousin Jacob Fatu and it goes down LIVE on FITE+

The CALLING will challenge for their first titles in MLW as the “Human Slaughterhouse” Rickey Shane Page and the “Death Fighter” AKIRA look to end the near half-year reign of the SST as champs.

Craving blood and gold, The Calling have been unstoppable since emerging in MLW. Meanwhile, the SST have crushed the competition in the division all year long.

Will The Calling’s momentum continue or will it be washed away by the colossal Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i! Never Say Never?

Find out Saturday, July 8 in Philadelphia. Get tickets now at http://www.MLW2300.com