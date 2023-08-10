Tag-Team Coffin Match Set For AEW ALL IN 2023

You can officially pencil in a new match for AEW ALL IN 2023.

On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the promotion announced a coffin match for their highly-anticipated premium live event on August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The bout will see Sting and Darby Allin join forces to take on The Mogul Embassy duo of Shane “Swerve” Strickland and AR Fox.

Previously announced for the show is MJF vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship, Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. TBA vs. TBA for the AEW Women’s Championship, as well as Aussie Open vs. Adam Cole & MJF for the ROH Tag-Team Championships in the “Zero Hour” pre-show.

