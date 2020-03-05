Tag Team Gauntlet Match Announced For WWE Smackdown

A Gauntlet match has been announced for Friday’s Smackdown episode from Buffalo, NY. The tag team that wins will earn the right to enter Sunday’s Elimination Chamber match last.

The teams for the Gauntlet match are the same teams competing in the Elimination Chamber match at the EC PPV on Sunday- The New Day, Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, The Usos, and SmackDown Tag Team Champions John Morrison & The Miz.

WWE also announced a new Fire Fly Fun House segment and Lacey Evans & Naomi vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks for Smackdown.