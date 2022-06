A tag-team match has been announced for next Monday’s Independence Day edition of WWE RAW from the San Diego, CA at the Pechanga Arena.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest has been confirmed for next week’s show.

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins is being advertised by the arena for next Monday as a dark main event.

