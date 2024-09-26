Tag Team Set To Make Its Return To WWE TV With A Different Name

Fans can expect to see a tag team return to WWE TV soon, but under a different name.

That tag team is The Viking Raiders. Erik has been sidelined since a successful neck fusion surgery last November, and Ivar was sidelined earlier this year due to a spinal injury. They were previously known as War Machine while working for NJPW and ROH before joining WWE in 2018. They began as War Raiders in NXT before changing their name to The Viking Experience and then The Viking Raiders when they were promoted to the main roster.

On the most recent WrestleVotes Radio, it was confirmed that the mysterious “Fate is Woven” video aired on WWE Raw is for the tag team, which is set to return soon as the War Raiders.

Joey Votes: “It is the return of the Viking Raiders. But TC, can you allude to what’s special about this as maybe it won’t be the Viking Raiders?”

WrestleVotes: “Yeah. Viking Raiders have gone over a number of name changes over the years, from NXT up to the main roster, with the Viking Experience at first, and now the Viking Raiders. But now that the person in charge who was not a big fan of War Raiders is out of the way, I think you’re going to see the return of the name the War Raiders as the tag team for Erik and Ivar, as they are both ready to go and return back to the main roster.”

Joey Votes: “Yes, we’ve heard that is the plan as of now. When both those men are healthy and ready to go, which is somewhat soon, I believe, they will be presented again as the War Raiders.”



