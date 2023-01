You can officially pencil in a new championship match for the first WWE NXT premium live event of the New Year.

Added to the lineup for the NXT Vengeance Day 2023 special event from North Carolina on February 4th is a tag-team title triple-threat match.

The bout will see The New Day vs. Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag-Team Championships.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.con on 2/4 for live NXT Vengeance Day 2023 results coverage from N.C.